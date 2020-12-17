Adam Sandler Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson For New Netflix Comedy

The action genre will always be Dwayne Johnson‘s bread and butter unless he magically shrinks to half of his current size, but the world’s highest-paid movie star could do with stretching his creative wings a little more often. The 48 year-old has spent the better part of a decade appearing almost exclusively in effects-heavy blockbusters with budgets of at least $100 million, but there are plenty of other strings to his bow.

Johnson honed his effortless charisma and impeccable comic timing during his professional wrestling days, when The Rock was capable of holding a crowd made up of thousands of rabid fans in the palm of his hand, leaving them hanging on his every word. And while the actor’s star vehicles always rely on heavy lashings of humor, he hasn’t appeared in a straightforward comedy without any action elements whatsoever since an uncredited cameo in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? ten years ago.

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Muscles In Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having recently wrapped his first Netflix feature Red Notice, once Johnson gets the DCEU’s Black Adam out of the way, he’s expected to shoot comic book adaptation Ball & Chain alongside Emily Blunt for the streaming service, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the company are interested in having the biggest star on the planet team up with the jewel in their content crown as well.

According to the tipster, Adam Sandler wants Dwayne Johnson for a role in one of his upcoming comedies, but further details are thin on the ground. Given the latter’s hectic schedule, he might not have the time for a sizeable part in yet another project, but given the kind of viewing figures that a movie starring these two would pull in, you can be sure that Netflix will be offering a sizeable payday to The Rock if he can make it happen.