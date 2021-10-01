Netflix Reportedly Developing Live-Action Witcher Movie

While some fans aren’t too happy with the thought of a new series aimed at kids and families, concerns that were very eloquently addressed by franchise architect Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher universe is only set to keep growing as Netflix continues to bet big on the fantasy universe.

We’ve got Season 2 of Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia coming in December with a third run already confirmed, while prequel Blood Origin is in production and another animated feature to follow on from Nightmare of the Wolf was also announced at last weekend’s TUDUM event.

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot now claims that The Witcher could be set to make its first foray into the realm of live-action movies, and while the report remains unconfirmed for now, GFR offers that the project is likely to focus on Cavill’s monster hunter.

Then again, Geralt already has his own TV show, and Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material is so vast and dense that there are any number of ways to continue building out the lore without having to rely on the Superman and Sherlock Holmes actor.

Besides, he’s already netting hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode for a solo series that he’s got no intention on giving up on, so it isn’t guaranteed to be a Geralt-centric effort should The Witcher end up getting a standalone film that slots nicely into the established continuity.