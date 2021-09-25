Netflix Announces A Trio Of New Witcher Projects, Including Season 3

Heading into today’s TUDUM event, we know Netflix were going to reveal some brand new footage from Season 2 of The Witcher, but that was barely even the tip of the iceberg, because the multimedia franchise built out from the work of creator Andrzej Sapkowski is about to get a whole lot bigger.

To say we were spoiled would be putting it lightly; the streamer unveiled two brand new clips from Henry Cavill’s upcoming return as Geralt of Rivia, as well as an extended trailer packed full of new footage. On top of that, we were treated to a behind the scenes set tour of prequel Blood Origin, while the architect of The Witcher universe Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced three brand new projects.

As well as official confirmation that Season 3 of the main show has been given the green light, another animated feature film is in development, following hot on the heels of this summer’s Nightmare of the Wolf. If that still wasn’t enough, there’s another episodic effort in the works that’s going to be geared towards children and families.

The idea translating the brutal and bloody world of The Witcher into kid-friendly programming sounds like a strange concept, but we’ve seen enough from the mythology to give the creative team the benefit of the doubt. The Continent continues to expand, then, with Geralt’s next adventure coming to Netflix on December 17th.