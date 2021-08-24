The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Reveals First Appearance Of Major Character

The new Netflix anime movie based on The Witcher series debuted on the streaming site this week. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf follows Vesemir the Witcher through formative years that develop the canon of the Witcher series.

The end of the film contains a major spoiler about the origins of a major character, so be sure to watch the movie to get the full effect. But for those of you brave enough to continue forward, read on to learn the big reveal.

The final act of the film depicts the legendary battle of Kaer Morhen, where the townfolk storm the Witcher School culminates in the near annihilation of the Witchers. Lady Zerbst hides a small group of children in the cellar, who survive and flee. Outside they are found by Vesemir, who rides alone on horseback and carries a bag of Witcher medallions from his fallen comrades.

Vesemir throws the bloody bag of medallions down in front of the children. He tells them they must decide now if they will continue their training. One of the children says “but they hate us.” Vesemir tells him, “there will always be another monster, Geralt.” And there it is! The first appearance of young Geralt, who bends down and picks up a medallion as the film ends.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is currently streaming on Netflix.