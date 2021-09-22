Henry Cavill Teases New Witcher Reveals For Netflix Fan Event

Henry Cavill is teasing new details for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s hit series, The Witcher, in the run-up to a global fan event for the streaming platform.



In a video posted to the official Witcher Twitter account, Cavill teased that the show’s second season would have plenty of “TUDUM,” referring to the chime that plays before each Netflix original series or film. TUDUM also happens to refer to Netflix’s upcoming event of the same name intended to showcase The Witcher as well as several other new and returning original shows. These include fan favorites like Bigmouth, The Umbrella Academy, and the upcoming adaptation of classic anime, Cowboy Bebop.

What was that, Henry? 👀 Get exclusive Season 2 details and much more from the world of The Witcher at #TUDUM: A Global Fan Event coming September 25 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/Y6AI7EjOR6 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 22, 2021

The second season of The Witcher is scheduled to debut on Netflix this December 17th, and the short video indicates TUDUM will offer new details about the new season, but Cavill did not give any hints about what those might be. Based on trailers for the new season, fans will get to see Geralt and Ciri meet face to face and journey to the home of the Witchers, Kaer Morhen, for the first time in the series.

A number of Netflix stars and creators will also be appearing during the event, including Zack Snyder, Idris Elba, Halle Barry, and many more. The event is sure to provide fans with plenty of new details about what’s next for their favorite shows and movies when it streams on YouTube on September 25th.