Netflix Has Reportedly Extended Adam Sandler’s Contract Again

One of the very few beneficiaries of the Coronavirus pandemic have been the various services competing in the streaming wars, with subscriber numbers for virtually every major platform rocketing over the last nine months as millions of people around the world have been spending a lot more time at home in front of the television than usual.

Quibi lasted less than eight months because it was designed to be watched on the move, and launched in the middle of global pandemic when hardly anybody was commuting, with the decision not to make it available on home devices leading to Jeffrey Katzenberg swiftly admitting defeat, ceasing operations at the start of this month and losing billions in the process.

Nobody is completely immune from the financial implications though, and Netflix have been canceling a much higher number of original shows than usual, including several that had already been renewed. No matter how bad things could possibly get, the one thing the company would never willingly give up is their working relationship with Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison Productions.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Basketball Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Everything the actor touches is guaranteed to draw in huge numbers, and the two parties have extended their deal several times already since The Ridiculous Six debuted in 2014. Insider Daniel Richtman claims that Adam Sandler has now inked another extension, one that makes him the highest-paid talent under contract at Netflix, even though he reportedly only agreed new terms several months back.

Richtman doesn’t offer any figures, but Netflix signed Ryan Murphy to a massive $300 million five-year contract, and if The Sandman is getting more money than that, then we could realistically be talking about half a billion dollars, if not even more.