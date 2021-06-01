Netflix Reportedly Making New Dracula Movie

We’re never going to escape from Dracula, with Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire finding himself reinvented and updated on an almost nauseatingly regular basis, and his status as one of the two most frequently adapted fictional characters in history alongside Sherlock Holmes means that each literary icon always tends to have at least one project bearing their name in development at any given time.

In fact, there are currently at least four movies involving Dracula in the works as we speak, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that yet another one is now coming from Netflix. The tipster offers no further details, but you could pick any studio in Hollywood and say they’ve got a movie or TV show starring the world’s most famous nocturnal bloodsucker coming down the pipeline and there’s a high chance you’d be right at any given time, so it’s not the most outlandish claim we’ve heard.

The streaming service have been in the Dracula business very recently, too, partnering up with the BBC for last year’s three-episode miniseries from Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and the key creatives haven’t ruled out a second season just yet. If Netflix are indeed working on a feature-length take on the story, though, then they’ll have to come up with an original spin to make it stand out from the myriad of competing titles on the horizon.

Karyn Kusama is helming a faithful adaptation of the source novel set in the modern day, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is spearheading blackly comedic spinoff Renfield with Chris McKay directing, Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao is tackling a futuristic sci-fi Western spin on the Dracula mythos, and Last Voyage Of The Demeter will see Corey Hawkins try and survive the fateful crossing from Transylvania to London, so there’s a whole lot of content on the way regardless of Netflix throwing its hat into the ring or not.