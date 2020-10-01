Netflix Reveals First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie

Chadwick Boseman‘s final movie is on its way to Netflix and tonight, the streaming giant revealed our very first look at it.

The tragic death of the Black Panther star last month rocked Hollywood and his millions of fans around the globe. As we know, he had been suffering from colon cancer for several years but because he kept his battle private – even from Marvel Studios and Disney – only those closest to him knew. And so, when the news broke that he had passed away, it caught almost everyone off guard as so few people were even aware that he was sick.

During his time battling cancer, Boseman still worked hard and managed to complete his roles in a number of films, including one that’s yet to be released. That’d be Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an upcoming Netflix project helmed by George C. Wolfe and based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winning writer August Wilson. Viola Davis takes the lead as real-life blues icon Ma Rainey, with Boseman stepping into the part of “ambitious trumpeter” Levee. And now, thanks to the photos below, we have our first look at the pic.

For more, here’s the official synopsis, straight from Netflix:

“Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable “Mother of the Blues”.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was filmed last summer, between June and August, and the rest of the cast boasts names such as Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts and Taylour Paige. Just from these photos alone, we’re certainly intrigued to see what’s in store for us and with any luck, now that the first stills are out in the wild, a trailer won’t be too far behind. In fact, it could even drop this week.

For now, though, these pics give us a nice little glimpse of what will be Chadwick Boseman‘s final movie and you’ll be able to catch the full thing when it arrives on Netflix on December 18th.