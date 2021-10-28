Netflix Reveals Plot And Casting Details For Bird Box Spinoff

Despite its place at the forefront of the pop culture conversation being fleeting, Bird Box remains one of the most popular original movies in Netflix history. Only Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction managed to rack up more views in its first four weeks than the 89 million garnered by Susanne Bier’s post-apocalyptic thriller after it arrived in December 2018.

Sequel talk inevitably followed in the wake of the film’s success, but the streaming service instead opted to take a different path. It was confirmed this past March that the next installment in the Bird Box franchise would be a Spanish-language spinoff, with an eye to crafting multiple new features set all over the world.

As per Deadline, the movie doesn’t have a title yet, but it does have an official synopsis and a cast, with production set to begin in a matter of weeks. Alex and David Pastor will write and direct the story, which follows a man and his young daughter as they embark on a perilous journey through the deserted streets of Barcelona, dealing with unseen monsters and fellow survivors along the way.

Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro. Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia will appear in the Bird Box spinoff, which is presumably aiming for the same December release window as its predecessor, so we’ll likely be seeing it around December of next year.