Netflix Reveals The Top 10 Most-Watched Movies For August

The Top 10 most-watched list on Netflix is a very fluid thing, one that’s constantly changing on a weekly or sometimes even daily basis, with subscribers regularly switching up their tastes with reckless abandon. Over the last few months, the rankings have thrown up plenty of surprises as box office bombs and awful movies alike somehow find themselves among the most popular titles on the world’s premiere streaming service.

Arguably the best way to gauge a movie’s popularity on Netflix though is to review the Top 10 on a monthly basis, based on the sound logic that any project worth a look would spend longer than a few fleeting moments hovering around the list. Luckily, today marks the first day of September, and it would be an understatement to say that August’s most-watched movies have resulted in more than a few curve balls.

The top spot goes to Project Power, which is hardly groundbreaking news when you consider it raced to the number one position the same day it was released, and continued to pull in big numbers for weeks. The rest of the list is where some unexpected movies start making their appearances though, with tepid romantic drama The Lost Husband taking the figurative silver medal before things only get stranger from there, as you can see below.

From third place downwards we’ve got a forgotten 2014 animation, an Alec Baldwin comedy with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, a 1993 family film based on a comic strip, one of the greatest blockbusters ever made, two Netflix originals with surprisingly strong reviews, the critically-panned sequel to one of the company’s most popular rom-coms and the decade-old launchpad for a multimedia empire. The most popular movies from August are certainly an eclectic bunch, and it just goes to show how taste can be entirely subjective.