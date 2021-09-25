Netflix TUDUM Shares News About Enola Holmes 2

When a charming and unique girl named Enola, which is backward for alone she’d like to have you know, wakes one morning and finds that her mom has gone missing, she knows just who she has to call. Her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft.

If the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together for you, you’re not alone. Enola, Sherlock, and Mycroft share the last name Holmes and as we all know — there’s no one more poised to solve a mystery.

The first film titled, Enola Holmes, sees the siblings trying to solve a mystery — but it’s not all cut and dry. In fact, it seems like one of her brothers isn’t too keen on the way Enola lives her life, and he’ll stop at nothing to change her into a proper lady. The thing is, Enola was never meant to be proper, and her mother had bigger plans for her than that.

The bigger plans lead Enola and her brothers on a crazy chase, and through some detective work, as it all wraps up, Enola realizes that she’s found her calling and purpose — she is meant to be a detective too, someone who ‘finds lost souls.’

When fans found out that Enola Holmes 2 was happening, they were thrilled to see this next chapter of life for Enola. Having found her calling and with her mother’s blessing, we can’t wait to see what she will do next. Now, thanks to Netflix’s TUDUM event, we’ve got an idea.

The streaming service gave fans more information about the second installment of the Enola Holmes story, and it’s going to be great. With mystery looming and souls needing saving, the right girl is here for the job!

Oh, and a fan favorite is returning for the sequel! Louis Partridge’s Viscount Tewksbury will be making his return and is excited to continue working with the cast and looks forward to more action scenes.

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! pic.twitter.com/OVX4mPo2Co — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Enola Holmes is available to stream on Netflix now while we wait to find out where the road of mystery and growing up takes her next.