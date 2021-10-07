Netflix Under Fire Online For Platforming Hate Speech

While various shows on Netflix can stir up controversy, it’s rare for one to be so controversial that it results in ire for the entire platform. While one of their newest horror films had people angry, it’s nothing in comparison to the fury online resulting from Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special — The Closer

During the show, Chappelle declared himself a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist — as well as offered support for J.K. Rowling’s transphobic views. He also said extremely hateful things about the transgender community. One such quote is as follows:

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood, that’s beet juice.”

He also said, “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n-gger, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings!”

These sorts of statements have left many with Netflix subscriptions outraged, especially among the LGBTQ+ community. Some have even gone so far as to say the company has knowingly platformed hate speech, especially after Chappelle’s previous special also contained transphobic jokes.

The infuriating thing to me is that @netflix KNOWS BETTER. They have given spotlights to their trans employees. They've made documentaries like Disclosure for fuck's sake. And then they decide that when a name is big enough that platforming bigotry is allowable — Bi Dyke Energy (@Azure_Husky) October 7, 2021

Dear @netflix fuck you and your abusive transphobic programming. You own every trans woman every cent you paid Dave chapelle for his horseshit — Querdcast is the mind killer (@querd4) October 6, 2021

Netflix stop giving transphobes a platform while producing media with trans positive messages and claiming allyship challenge. We’re not stupid. — Ms. TurboHorny (@Ocean_pearl86) October 6, 2021

Other users made sure to mention Daphne Dorman, a transgender comedian that committed suicide after being shouted out by Chappelle in 2019. Many have alleged that her suicide may have been because of the harassment she received from fans and others as a result of his actions. Chappelle has previously claimed to have tested his jokes about transgender people on her.

Remember when he had his Netflix special and everyone called him transphobic and then cis ppl started saying "but his trans friend said it was ok to tell those jokes about her!"



Fuck all of you. Believe trans people when we tell you someone is transphobic https://t.co/6h6U7qDBsT — 18+ | Harlequin Adams (@HaileyAdamsXXX) October 6, 2021

I too hope Netflix shows how one man has managed to exploit the story of a single dead trans person for an attempt at getting laughs and sympathy from a public that isn’t the group he has been incredibly hostile towards. https://t.co/YLPja07ToW pic.twitter.com/L7DruAWLSA — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) October 6, 2021

One other user made a great point about who Netflix is choosing to platform.

Has a trans comedian gotten a Netflix stand-up special yet — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) October 6, 2021

As one user put it quite succinctly:

Nothing Dave Chappelle says changes the facts that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, that LGBTQ+ people should live free of harm and discrimination. He is wrong. And Netflix has empowered him to be wrong loudly. — Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) October 6, 2021

While Netflix has yet to comment on the situation, they have previously removed episodes of The Chappelle Show, showing it’s not impossible that they may decide to remove the new comedy special from their platform.