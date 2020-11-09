Chappelle’s Show Episode Removed From Netflix And HBO Max Due To Ron Jeremy

Plenty of people are overjoyed that Chappelle’s Show is finally available to stream on Netflix. The beloved sketch comedy series can now be enjoyed on both the aforementioned platform and HBO Max, but longtime fans of the titular comedian’s most well-known work might notice that a particular episode is missing from both services. Predictably, it turns out that this omission isn’t an oversight. In fact, the decision to not include it is probably for the best.

The sixth episode of season 2 has been yanked from the platforms due to a cameo by disgraced adult film star Ron Jeremy. At the time, the iconic porn actor was most known for his appearances in hundreds of X-rated movies. Since then, however, he’s become a cultural pariah after multiple women have come forward and accused him of sexual assault.

Earlier this year, the 67-year-old was charged with several rapes, on top of twenty new allegations that have begun to surface. One of the more disturbing claims involves a girl who was 15-years-old at the time of the alleged assault. If convicted, Jeremy would face a maximum sentence of over 250 years in prison. While the scene featuring him might’ve been funny back in the day, it’s obvious now that any appearance of his moustachioed mug might make viewers extremely uncomfortable and as such, HBO Max and Netflix probably made the right move here.

Tell us, though, do you think the streaming services should have pulled this episode of Chappelle’s Show from their rosters, or should they have kept it up until after the court decides the porn star’s fate? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think.