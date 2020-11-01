Chappelle’s Show Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Today marks the first big Netflix content drop of November, and it’s bringing with it quite a varied haul. Whether you’re a fan of ultraviolent 70s classics like A Clockwork Orange, enjoy campy thrillers such as Keanu Reeves’ Knock Knock, or maybe want to kick back and laugh a bit with something like Jim Carrey’s Yes Man, you’ll find there’s plenty for you to enjoy with the fresh selections. However, there’s also one surprise addition that the service announced only yesterday, and it’s definitely going to make subscribers very happy.

Chappelle’s Show has now joined the Netflix library. This well-loved sketch comedy series from the mind of Dave Chappelle ran for only a brief time on Comedy Central back in the early-to-mid 2000s, but it left one hell of a legacy thanks to its boundary-pushing skits, Chappelle’s sometimes hilariously offensive characters, and his famous catchphrases that are often still relevantly referenced in today’s pop culture.

Following delays and the comedian’s own burnout from working on the series, Chappelle’s Show ended after only two seasons, though a 3-episode third run known as “The Lost Episodes” eventually aired in 2006. Luckily for you, they’re also included on Netflix, ensuring you have the full package of one of comedy’s best television programs.

There’s still plenty more to look forward to throughout the remainder of November, too. Michael B. Jordan’s emotional film Fruitvale Station, the creepy American Horror Story: 1984 and R-rated comic book flick V for Vendetta all drop in the middle of the month, while you can expect the cute Christmas sequel The Christmas Chronicles 2 near the end.

If you’re still looking for more, though, you can head through here to see some of the other stuff on the way to Netflix. Suffice it to say, it’ll be a busy couple of weeks for the platform coming up.