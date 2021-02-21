Netflix Users Can’t Get Enough Of Peter Dinklage’s New Movie

With theaters still pretty empty as far as new movies go, and the situation not looking to change anytime soon, streaming releases are more popular than ever and many, many films that probably would’ve gone unnoticed in cinemas are now finding themselves with a massive audience thanks to debuting on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc.

For instance, take this week’s I Care a Lot. Far from a big budget blockbuster with a starry cast that would get tons of people talking had it hit theaters, the comedy crime thriller is making waves online after dropping on Netflix just a few days ago and judging by the reactions on social media, subscribers are loving it, as you can see down below.

From director J. Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed), I Care a Lot features Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson, a conwoman who makes money by placing herself into the lives of vulnerable elderly people and becoming appointed as their caregiver and guardian, before proceeding to milk them for all their worth and move on. Things seem to be going well for her little scheme, too, until her latest victim turns out to be the mother of a dangerous Russian mob boss (Peter Dinklage) who quickly catches on and discovers what she’s doing.

Co-starring Eiza Gonzalez, Chris Messina and Isiah Whitlock Jr., I Care a Lot is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score and also sits as the #1 movie on Netflix US today. Suffice it to say, it’s another big hit for the streaming giant and as word of mouth continues to spread, you can be sure that it’ll attract more and more subscribers over the coming week or two.