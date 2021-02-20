Peter Dinklage’s New Movie Is The #1 Film On Netflix Today

Peter Dinklage’s latest movie is the most popular film on Netflix today. The streaming giant has a major new original release due out every single week of 2021 and this Friday, February 19th saw dark comedy I Care a Lot debut. With Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) in the lead and the Game of Thrones icon co-starring, subscribers are already lapping up the pic as it’s currently topping the platform’s charts in the US. It’s also the second most-viewed movie worldwide.

From director J. Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed), I Care a Lot features Pike as Marla Grayson, a conwoman who makes a living infiltrating herself into the lives of vulnerable elderly people and getting herself appointed as their caregiver and guardian, until she milks them for all their worth and moves on. Her schemes take an unexpectedly dangerous turn, however, when her latest victim (Dianne Wiest) turns out to be the mother of a brutal Russian mob boss, Roman Lunyov (Dinklage), who discovers what she’s up to.

Also starring Eiza Gonzalez, Chris Messina and Isiah Whitlock Jr., the movie is being received enormously well by critics. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score, and the consensus reads: “A searing swipe at late-stage capitalism, I Care A Lot is an exhilarating, pitch-black comedy with a wicked performance from Rosamund Pike.” It’s got a bizarrely low Audience Score of 35%, though, which suggests it’s not to everyone’s tastes, but if you’re a fan of either Pike or Dinklage, make sure to give it a go.

The latter’s most recent movie before this was last fall’s animated sequel The Croods: A New Age, and he’s got plenty more on the way. Including, but not limited to, the lead role in musical Cyrano, crime drama The Thicket and comedy American Dreamer.

If you’ve already caught I Care A Lot, here’s a list of everything else that’s new on Netflix this weekend. Suffice it to say, there are more than a few titles worth looking into.