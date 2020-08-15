Netflix Users Are Already Asking For A Project Power Sequel

Netflix dropped their latest blockbuster original this week in the form of Project Power, a superhero action pic with some solid Marvel and DC pedigree behind it. Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) star, while The Batman‘s Mattson Tomlin penned the script. Not bad, right?

There was a lot of hype around the film ahead of its release and now that it’s here, it seems that it’s gone down pretty well with subscribers. Many people are really digging the high-concept premise and fresh take on what’s become a stale formula in recent years. In other words, it’s another big hit for Netflix.

And as with most of the streamer’s other recent success stories, folks are already campaigning for a sequel. Indeed, Project Power certainly has franchise potential and there are several interesting directions that a follow-up could head in. It remains to be seen if Netflix will order up more, but below you can see that if they do, there’d clearly be a lot of very, very happy people.

Project Power is such a good fucking movie! @netflix there better be a sequel. — Tobi Adebowale (@TobiAde_) August 15, 2020

@iamjamiefoxx just watched #Netflix #ProjectPower with family and have to say great movie but think there’s an opportunity for a sequel #cartelhasthepills — alastair mcleod (@fishfoot1) August 15, 2020

Watched #ProjectPower last night and enjoyed it very much! I hope we get a sequel — Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) August 15, 2020

Watched #ProjectPower on Netflix. Thoroughly enjoyed the concept and the execution. NOLA accents were believable even if not perfect. NGL I wouldn't mind a sequel. — Laiks Marei 😷 (@laiksmarei) August 15, 2020

I was incredibly surprised by @NetflixFilm #ProjectPower !

By far the best film Netflix has put out so far! Hoping for more! @hitRECordJoe was awesome and I’m hoping for a sequel for his character! — TerribleArt (@TerribleArt3) August 15, 2020

Anyone else watch Project Power, on Netflix last night? New Jamie Foxx movie. It's pretty awesome tbh. Could easily have a sequel. Enjoy subbies and dommes — Mr.R (@tec_robin_) August 15, 2020

Just saw #ProjectPower at home in Tokyo! Awesome! Looking forward to seeing more of you in a sequel 😉 @Casey Lots of love from Japan https://t.co/r1oxflPKiO — 50 Year Diary (@50_year_diary) August 15, 2020

yo @netflix I seriously need a sequel to project power, 6 underground, mile 22 and the old guard — kudz 🇯🇲🇿🇼 (@6kudz) August 15, 2020

Project Power is like Bright. Solid 7/10. Wish it was better. Still hoping for a sequel so it can expand on the world it built. — Eriq Martin (@Ereeeek) August 15, 2020

. @Netflix if there is any justice in this world, you will make a sequel to this “Project Power” as soon as possible. https://t.co/PmEGrcL8yu pic.twitter.com/WLkLtbitkK — 🏳️‍🌈 barrowman fan 4 ever (Nancy) 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@barrowmanfan4ev) August 15, 2020

#ProjectPower was so good. Netflix really not missing with the action movies! Hope we get a sequel. — 〽️ A L I K. (@MalikThaElite) August 15, 2020

I really enjoyed @projectpower_us. It’s an interesting take on super powers with loads more stories to tell. So @netflix when’s the sequel coming out?! — Josh Davis (@Obby_Oss) August 15, 2020

Project Power was solid. See potential for a sequel as well. — Rinkashi Midoari 🌑 (@Mr_BumBastic) August 15, 2020

Just watched #ProjectPower with my girls! Loved it! Had to draw this of @iamjamiefoxx we need a sequel 💊💊💪🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/keww2OxwCx — Rev.GR33 (@RevGR33Art) August 15, 2020

#ProjectPower was an excellent film. I kinda feel like I need a sequel tho. — …. *looks at camera*.. Brandon. (@welplookathim) August 15, 2020

I love this movie can we get sequel pleaseeee 🥰 #ProjectPower — ShilsWonderJedi ʬ⁸⁴ (@Shilskenobi22) August 15, 2020

This movie was a Hit!! I loved everything!! Awesome movie!! They better have a sequel with EVERYONE and I loved Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s inner Clint Eastwood. 🔥 @netflix Y’all need to make a sequel!! Or tv show with all the cast members! #ProjectPower 5 out 5 ⭐️’s pic.twitter.com/rWyMDcyHRy — 𝕸𝖗𝖘𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖓𝖒𝖔𝖓🌻 (@breebreezie_97) August 15, 2020

Project Power was pretty cool. Interesting concept. Would be cool to see a sequel. — Angelo Jimenez (@TheOneWithJello) August 15, 2020

@mattsontomlin ProjectPower is a blast! Me and my kids want a sequel. — crigg (@criggins0873) August 14, 2020

Of course, whether we get a sequel or not will all come down to those all-important viewing figures. But judging by the reception online so far and how much buzz the pic is getting right now, we imagine they’ll be impressive. It’s clear Netflix is looking for some more franchise-starters, too, and Project Power could definitely be the beginning of an exciting new series for them.

But tell us, have you had a chance to check out the streaming giant’s latest original yet? And if so, would you like to see a sequel? As usual, let us know in the comments section down below.