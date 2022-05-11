Netflix viewers shocked by the platform’s new documentary series

The new Netflix documentary, 'Our Father,' about a fertility doctor who impregnated at least 90 patients, has viewers horrified.

Just ahead of Father’s Day, Netflix dropped their new documentary, Our Father, about the Indianapolis fertility doctor Donald Cline who turned out to be his own best donor and impregnated dozens of women with his own sperm. And viewers are shocked, to say the least.

Cline’s specialty, according to an investigation conducted by The Atlantic, was in “fresh sperm,” not frozen like other doctors, and the promise was that it would come from a pool of medical students and that each donor would only be used for successful pregnancies. Then came home DNA tests like 23andMe, and 90 children of Cline patients found out they were half-siblings.

The response from viewers on social media was, not surprisingly, horrified:

This Twitter user hopes Cline gets a taste of justice:

Cline knew what he was doing was wrong. He knew it. He has no remorse. I hope a very successful lawyer represents all of the victims and gets Cline locked up for the rest of his pathetic life. #OurFather — Millie (@MillieSansoye) May 11, 2022

While another user feels bad for the kids to whom Cline most likely passed his medical ailments on to.

The fact that he had autoimmune disease and passed it on to these poor kids 🥺 this man is evil #OurFather https://t.co/D66MYQy41v — Fezco stan account (@Khamokhazi) May 11, 2022

Another user reminds us that the Cline case is not an isolated incident, and this is a systemic problem:

Just watched 'Our Father' on Netflix and I am so sickened that this is an actual problem. 45 KNOWN infertility specialists have used their own sperm to impregnate women without consent or knowledge. — Sapph🇿🇼 (@officialsafire_) May 11, 2022

Another took a moment to take on the entire state of Indiana:

If Our Father on Netflix teaches you one thing it’s this INDIANA IS SUCH A CORUPT STATE ! — Jordan (@IAmJamesJordan) May 11, 2022

And this woman feels that the doc proves that men should stay out of the field of gynecology entirely:

Our father on Netflix just proves my point that men have no business to be a gynecologist and shouldn’t be given any access to women’s bodies. Esp they don’t know what consent is AT ALL. — fai (@blueghostss) May 11, 2022

And finally, this woman is literally crying for the victims:

I just saw Netflix's Our Father… What kind of sick bastard would do that multiple times and getting away with it, along with 44 other doctors bc there's no fckn law on it??? And this is ahmericuhhh!?! I feel so sorry for those victims 😭 — suesse⁷ #BTS_Proof (@cyphrv) May 11, 2022

Our Father is currently available on Netflix.