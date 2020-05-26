Everything New On Netflix This Week

May has been a solid month for Netflix in terms of both film and television releases. Season 2 of Dead to Me has proven highly successful, The Lovebirds has made quite a splash, and plenty of classics movies like the Back to the Future trilogy and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory have been delightful additions. But it gets even better, as Netflix has saved some of its most-anticipated content for the end of the month.

This week started off with a bang thanks to the May 25th addition of a film that changed how the world viewed long-time comedian Adam Sandler. Uncut Gems is a riveting 2019 crime thriller starring everyone’s favorite goofball, except for this go-around, he’s not in it for laughs. Instead, this tense story sees Sandler portray Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who has to go to great lengths to pay some very serious debts. Uncut Gems sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and won Sandler the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, so you’re not going to want to miss it.

Meanwhile, if you’re tired of watching The Office from beginning to end on repeat, the show’s writer, Greg Daniels, has joined forces with Steve Carell again to produce the first season of Space Force. This comedy series sees Carell play General Mark Naird, who must join with a group of others to establish a new branch of the United States Armed Forces called – you guessed it – Space Force. It drops on May 29th, though it’s recommended you temper your expectations, as early reports seem to indicate it doesn’t quite live up to the standards we’ve come to expect from Daniels and Carell.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting this week:

Dorohedoro

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

La corazonada

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

Space Force

Uncut Gems

Whether you’re looking for laughs or drama, there’s plenty to dive into over the next few days. If you don’t see much you like, though, you can always click here to see everything coming to Netflix next month.