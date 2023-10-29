Netflix’s acclaimed new supernatural sequel gets back in the habit and does it better than a $2.2 billion franchise on the Top 10 in 80 nations

Don’t you hate it when you wait years for the sequel to a supernatural smash hit about demonic nuns and a nefarious convent to come along, only to end up with two at once? Then again, based on how Sister Death has compelled itself a plum spot on the Netflix charts, nobody really seems to mind.

Per FlixPatrol, director Paco Plaza’s long-awaited follow-up to cult favorite Verónica has debuted as the fourth-biggest movie on the streaming service’s global watch-list since premiering this weekend, having gotten straight back into the habit on the Top 10 in 80 countries.

Photo by Daniel Escale

It’s somewhere between ironic and coincidental that Sister Death is coming so hot on the heels of Michael Chaves’ The Nun II, which carries a similar premise and itself acted as a follow-up to a renowned smash hit, adding another $264 million into the coffers of The Conjuring Universe to extend its lead as horror’s highest-grossing franchise ever.

The major difference is that the 78 percent approval rating currently carried by Sister Death on Rotten Tomatoes is higher than The Nun and The Nun II combined, so if you’re favoring quality over quantity when it comes to your stories of disturbing situations and unspeakable evils plaguing a religious institution, then Netflix should really be your first port of call.

Do we have a full-blown franchise on our hands? Only time will tell, but based on nothing but the levels of acclaim, we’d much rather see Consuelo Trujillo return for a terrifying third bite at the cursed apple than Bonnie Aarons.