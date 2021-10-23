Netflix’s Army Of Thieves Character Posters Revealed Ahead Of Release

Fans of Zack Snyder may be disappointed that his DC “Snyderverse” has seemingly come to an end, but they can rejoice in the fact that another universe he has created is only getting bigger and bigger with the forthcoming release of Netflix’s Army of Thieves.

The upcoming film coming to the streaming platform next week is a live-action prequel movie to Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead. Another spinoff of that project, a prequel anime series entitled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, is also in the works.

Now the film also has a new set of character posters to tide you over until its release, which you can view below.

The film will be directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who will be reprising his role as Dieter from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The movie will also be produced by Snyder.

The film will reportedly follow Dieter’s transformation from a small-town bank teller to an adventurer as part of a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals as they attempt a heist a series of legendarily impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The film co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai.

Though the characters in Army of Thieves won’t be batting off hoards of zombies this time around, since it’s expected to take place before the outbreak, a sequel film that will chronologically follow up with Army of the Dead likely will contain zombies, if that movie’s ending teasing the infection spreading is any indication.

You can catch Army of Thieves on Netflix on October 29th.