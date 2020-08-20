Netflix’s Enola Homes Poster Features A Big Historical Goof

Netflix’s upcoming family movie Enola Holmes will introduce us to Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, but fans are already playing detective themselves. The streaming giant kicked off promotion for the film earlier this week with a brief teaser and a poster, showcasing Millie Bobby Brown’s teen Holmes sibling. Focusing on the poster for a moment, and fans have got out their own magnifying glasses and spotted a major historical error that managed to slip through.

If you take a look at the one-sheet below, you’ll see that a snapshot of the Westminster skyline runs along the bottom – a quick and easy way of telling us that the movie will be set in Ye Olde London Town. Unfortunately, however, one of the buildings on show shouldn’t be there. In the bottom right corner, you can see Big Ben. Just glimpsed to the right of that, though, is Portcullis House. This landmark was only commissioned in 1992 and not finished until 2001. Enola Holmes is set in the late 19th century – 1884, to be exact – so over 100 years before it was built.

Meet Sherlock's Family In First Poster For Netflix's Enola Holmes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is a glaring error once you pick up on it, but at least it only features on the poster. The offending out-of-time landmark doesn’t appear in the brief look we got at the movie the other day and hopefully, the filmmakers knew enough to watch out for these sort of inaccuracies, unlike those in charge of the marketing.

As you can see from this poster, Brown will be joined in the pic by Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Sam Claflin as Mycroft and Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Holmes. The supporting cast, meanwhile, includes Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma. The story will see Enola having to investigate when her mother goes missing, leading her to uncover a mystery involving a young lord that threatens to set back the course of history.

Sounds like a fun ride, and you can catch Enola Holmes when it lands on Netflix on September 23rd.