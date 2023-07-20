Netflix’s freshly-announced action movie is guaranteed to put its big budget counterparts to shame for one bone-crunching reason

Review of: Reviewed by: Scott CampbellRating:No RatingOn July 20, 2023Last modified:July 20, 2023Summary:More DetailsTo be brutally honest, the majority of Netflix action movies are reliably mediocre, with the majority of the streaming service’s high-profile shoot ’em ups relying on big names and tepid set pieces laced with sketchy CGI, and it won’t change anytime soon […]

That being said, the freshly-announced The Shadow Strays is nigh-on destined to buck that trend for one major reason; the presence of Timo Tjahjanto behind the camera. Any self-respecting genre junkie will know that Indonesia has been a hotbed for awesome ass-kickers ever since The Raid came along more than a decade ago, and Tjahjanto has been a part of not just that renaissance, but its success on Netflix.

via Netflix

The Night Comes for Us and The Big 4 both scored identical Rotten Tomatoes ratings of 91 percent from critics, which are entirely deserved when they both take wildly different but equally spectacular approaches to the artform. The former is a brutal, bloody, and unyielding minor masterpiece, with the latter opting for borderline slapstick at points as it leans harder into the comedic side of things.

There aren’t any plot details available as of yet regarding The Shadow Strays, but we don’t need them. The promise of Tjahjanto making another actioner is more than enough to guarantee quality, and his penchant for ballet bursts of expertly-orchestrated violence ensure that at the very least it’ll be one of Netflix’s most striking in-house actioners to come along since… well, since the filmmaker’s last one.