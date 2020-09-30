One Of Netflix’s First Halloween Releases Of 2020 Arrives This Friday

Netflix and its streaming rivals are putting out a lot of Halloween content this year, meaning that horror fans will have much to choose from over the next month or so. One of the first big seasonal releases for the company, though, is Vampires vs the Bronx, which hits the service this Friday, October 2nd. And based on the trailer and other images that we’ve seen so far, it looks like it could be a lot of fun to watch.

Directed by Oz Rodriguez, Vampires vs the Bronx is a horror-comedy about a Bronx neighborhood having to deal with the effects of gentrification and its threat to the established multicultural community. To make matters worse, literal bloodsuckers turn up and it’s down to a group of teens to fight them off. It’s an intriguing presence, no doubt, albeit one that does seem to recall Attack the Block, promising to combine gruesome effects and comedy with timely social commentary.

Rodriguez has a background on Saturday Night Live and worked on the screenplay for the movie with Blaise Hemingway, while the cast includes a mix of young talent and appearances from the likes of Sarah Gadon, Method Man and Zoe Saldana. From the footage released by Netflix so far, it’s clear that the picture has a lot more going for it than the catchy title, and it could up being another hit for the streamer.

However, if Vampires vs. the Bronx doesn’t appeal to you, Netflix have plenty of other Halloween originals available, including the already well-received The Paramedic, as well as The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Coming up in October, meanwhile, we’re particularly looking forward to The Haunting of Bly Manor and a whole host of other internationally-sourced productions that will go head-to-head with the strong lineups on other providers.