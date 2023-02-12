Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.

The rom-com was already placed under the microscope when stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon were mercilessly trolled for their incredibly awkward photos together on the red carpet, but it does have to be said that they generate a lot more chemistry onscreen than they do in person.

Image via Netflix

Either way, even the breezy duo couldn’t elevate Your Place or Mine above its current Rotten Tomatoes score of only 36 percent, with users proving to be a soupcon more generous by bestowing the film with a 44 percent approval rating. Nonetheless, A-listers remain a draw on-demand, so nobody should be shocked to discover the latest star-stuffed caper has exploded out of the blocks.

As per FlixPatrol, Your Place or Mine comfortably snatched Netflix’s number one spot on the global charts, having debuted as the top-viewed feature in 65 countries around the world. As tends to be the case, though, it’s probably going to be forgotten about entirely in short order, but there’s always another glossy exclusive lurking round the corner ready, willing, and more than likely able to substitute widespread acclaim for the easy selling point of seeing popular names do their thing as undemandingly as possible.