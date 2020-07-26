Netflix’s New Romantic Comedy Has Been Dominating This Weekend

At this point, it’s almost expected that if Netflix premieres a new original movie, it’s going to enjoy a successful first weekend on the platform. Indeed, even poor reviews and word of mouth can’t stop the company’s in-house productions from finding an audience, with countless films seeing big viewership numbers the first few days after they debut whether they go down well with critics or not.

The platform’s latest original effort is The Kissing Booth 2, which arrived this past Friday. A follow-up to the hit 2018 movie, Joey King returns as Elle, who’s continuing to struggle with the challenges of teendom and trying to keep the flair alive in her long-distance relationship. With a built-in fanbase thanks to the beloved first film, Netflix no doubt knew they had another success on their hands and sure enough, the sequel has been dominating the streaming site this weekend.

Currently, The Kissing Booth 2 is sitting at #1 on both the Top 10 movies list and the Top 10 overall list, meaning it’s the most popular piece of content on Netflix right now. Not that it’s had a ton of competition, mind you.

Indeed, the past few days have been a bit slow for new Netflix releases and there hasn’t been much in the way of notable originals since The Old Guard. Of course, they’ve got a big one coming up this week with The Umbrella Academy, but lately, it’s been pretty dry.

In any case, The Kissing Booth 2 is going over well with Netflix subscribers online and has seemingly managed to replicate the success of its predecessor. How long it’ll hold onto the top spot on the charts remains to be seen, but for now, at least, it’s enjoying a nice run on the platform as it continues to rope in tons and tons of viewers.