Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Is Now Streaming And It’s Great

The much-anticipated Enola Holmes is now available to stream on Netflix, and it’s well worth a watch.

The new movie follows Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, who has adventures of her own under her disapproving older brother’s nose. It adapts Nancy Springer’s best-selling book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries and stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Man of Steel and The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill as Sherlock and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Peaky Blinders‘ Sam Claflin as Mycroft.

The first impressions have been extremely positive, too. It’s sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing it as “charming and cheerful,” “distinct and engaging” and saying that its upbeat story and characters make it a great watch in these unsteady times. Praise is also reserved for the cast, with Cavill’s hunky Sherlock getting some love, and Brown being repeatedly described as “perfect” for the role.

Audiences seem to be similarly on board. It’s only just released and not many have seen it yet, but a glance at Twitter already suggests that we’ll be inundated with memes and GIFs of the movie throughout the next few weeks. In addition, people are predictably going nuts at the sight of a stern-looking Cavill marching around London in Victorian finery.

Netflix is on a hot streak right now with their original movies. Since March, we’ve seen Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard and Project Power, all of which have entered the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched original films ever list. This is set to continue in the run-up to Christmas as well, with Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and David Fincher’s Mank coming soon, not to mention Chadwick Boseman’s final onscreen performance in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In the meantime, Enola Holmes is all but certain to get sequels adapting further books in the series. Netflix has faced some pretenders to their streaming crown over the last year, but they’re not going to relinquish the throne without one heck of a fight. That’s for sure.