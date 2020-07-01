Everything We Know About Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Enola Holmes

Sherlock Holmes has enjoyed something of a 21st Century renaissance, with the literary icon being adapted for both the big and small screens in a variety of different genres, albeit with wildly varying levels of success.

We’ve had the hit series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, two blockbusters starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law that earned over $500 million apiece at the box office, Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu’s Elementary wrapped up last year after seven seasons, Ian McKellen played a 93 year-old version of the character in 2015’s Mr. Holmes and Step Brothers co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly re-teamed for a comedic spin on Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous creation that tanked spectacularly and quickly gained a reputation as one of the worst studio comedies in recent memory.

Never ones to miss out on a hot trend, Netflix are now throwing their deerstalker into the ring with their own adaptation, albeit one with a female-driven twist. The upcoming Enola Holmes is itself based on a series of novels, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown playing the lead role as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

Henry Cavill looks poised to burst out of his plaid as the most jacked Sherlock Holmes audiences have ever seen, with The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin as Mycroft and Helena Bonham-Carter as the mother of the three siblings. Unsurprisingly, the movie will be a detective story, as Enola becomes wrapped up in a conspiracy after running away to try and track down her missing mother that sees her playing Sherlock at his own game.

For more, here’s the plot summary:

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

While we haven’t seen any footage just yet, and the first official images only recently made their way online, Enola Holmes is still set to hit Netflix in some point in September, and if the latest in the long line of recent Sherlock Holmes-related stories turns out to be a hit, the streaming service could very well have another franchise on their hands.