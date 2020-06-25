Netflix Reveals First Look At Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Enola Holmes

While we wait for Stranger Things to head back into production, Millie Bobby Brown has another project with Netflix on the horizon. She’s starring in Enola Holmes as the eponymous little sister to the famed Great Detective. The movie was originally set to get a theatrical release from Legendary, but things have changed track since the pandemic and now this fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes legend is headed to the streaming site.

This morning, Netflix revealed our first look at the film in the form of two images – see below. The first unveils Brown in character as Enola, apparently telling us that the character will break the fourth wall – a quirk that director Harry Bradbeer has brought over from his comedy series Fleabag. And the second reveals all three Holmes siblings together, with Brown’s Enola depicted with her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin).

While speaking to USA Today, Brown gave some insight into the character of Enola, originally created by author Nancy Springer for a series of six YA novels.

“What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl.”

Viewers can expect Enola to share her iconic older brother’s intellect as well, though with a more pronounced sense of humor.

“She was so intelligent, but she used it in more of a humorous way whereas Sherlock Holmes really didn’t.”

It sounds like the actress and Cavill even developed something of a brother/sister dynamic off-screen while making the movie. In fact, Brown revealed to USA Today that she made sure to annoy the Superman star as much as possible.

“Obviously, me being me, I annoyed Henry every day,” Brown said. “I was always telling him about the boys I liked in hair and makeup, and he’d be like, ‘Millie, shut up. I do not want to hear this.’”

For more, here’s the full synopsis for Enola Holmes, which is based off a script by award-winning writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and co-stars Helena Bonham-Carter as the matriarch of the Holmes family.

“Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

Enola Holmes has yet to be given a release date, but it’s definitely on its way to Netflix.