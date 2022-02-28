Neve Campbell geeks out over Ghostface in ‘Scream’ featurette



The latest installment of the Scream franchise will be available for digital purchase tomorrow, and Neve Campbell, who reprises her starring role as Sidney Prescott in the 2022 film, Scream 5, spoke about the iconic Ghostface mask in a featurette.

Paramount shared the exclusive clip with Collider, in which Campbell discusses the meaning the mask has for her. An original member of the classic 1996 film, Campbell reveals she observed firsthand the different versions of the mask, before Wes Craven, the original director and horror legend, picked out the now-famous visage with the elongated mouth and eyes:

It’s incredible, cause I remember the process of them finding that mask… I remember different masks getting passed around on set in the first few days.

She also shared how great it feels to see people don the costume on Halloween:

To see it now be such an iconic image, and to see it on Halloween… it’s always fun for me to answer the door when they’re in that costume.





The featurette also includes newcomers Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera, who star as Richie Kirsch and Sam Carpenter, respectively, as they speak about their experiences on set and with the Ghostface character.

Scream 5 has proved to be one of the more successful films in the franchise, receiving both critical and commercial praise, and honoring Craven’s legacy. A sixth film, Scream 6, has already been greenlit by Paramount and Spyglass. Campbell has been present in all films in the franchise, and is set to return as Sidney in the upcoming sixth film as well,