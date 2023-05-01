Never mind the superhero landing, MCU supporters want to know the best superhero entrance

A character’s entrance tells you a lot about them: it is how we form our first impression of them and often sets the tone for that character from thereon. Marvel films have had a ton of very cool entrances for their superheroes because if anyone knows how to make an entrance, it’s them. Now fans are discussing who did it best.

Superhero films are definitely up there in terms of movie genres that allow for such cool entrances, whether its an hero flipping their way onto the screen, landing in some epic pose, or simply revealing themselves from the shadows, there are plenty of creative way to make a cool entrance.

The entrance of superheroes in Marvel films has genuinely led to a standing ovation with thunderous applause in some instances. The reveal of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home had people in theatres across the globe losing their minds.

One poster on Reddit asked others to name what they believed to be the best entrances that the franchise has had to offer over the years, whether it’s our first time meeting a character, or it’s their fifth film.

The arrival of Thor in Infinity War during the battle of Wakanda was on a few people’s minds; it literally blew people away.

Some loved the goofy and yet perfectly character-encapsulating moment where we meet Star-Lord AKA Peter Quill. The song, the daftness, the jacket, it was perfection.

Let’s raise a glass to the less heroic moments, such as Valkyrie’s less than noble entrance onto our screens.

One person made sure not to forget one of the OG greatest entrances in Marvel, Iron Man flying in to save the day in the most badass way possible.

Though he may be beaten for the sheer power of an entrance compared to Captain Marvel destroying an entire ship on her entrance in Endgame.

And let’s not forget the baddies, they have some pretty iconic entrances themselves.

Hela’s entrance was an immediate ‘uh-oh’ moment. It’s a shame she didn’t last longer in the MCU, we would have loved to see her battle it out with Thanos for control.

It has to be said though, that the portals opening up onto the battlefield in Endgame will go down as one of the most emotional and triumphant entrances of all time within Marvel.

We have had a lot more entrances since then and will have more to come, so perhaps some of these will be topped further down the line, though they will live on in our memories forever.