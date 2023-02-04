In a move one can only describe as friendly comic book rivalry, Marvel tossed DC fans a bite-sized breadcrumb in the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. In it, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne can be heard quite clearly referring to Kang (Jonathan Majors) as “a monster who thinks he’s a god.”

Those who’ve kept up with the latest comic book news will recall “Gods & Monsters” as the official title of the DCU’s new rebooted cinematic endeavor. Just as Marvel has its “phases” the DCU announced its “chapters” earlier this week when co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the studio’s upcoming 10 movies and TV shows slated for production.

Chapter One, titled “Gods and Monsters,” will focus on movies such as Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing, whereas its TV shows will highlight fan favorites such as Creature Commandos, Lanterns, and Booster Gold – thus thoroughly checking both the gods and the monsters box.

The fact that Marvel just so happened to release a trailer using DC’s new slogan just days after the studio’s big announcement feels a bit like yanking a toy from the hands of a kid on the playground. We’re not pointing fingers – we just call a spade a spade. Or should we say shade?

Of course, since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was filmed long before DC announced its new cinematic reboot, or Gunn and Safran even took over as co-CEOs of the studio, this subtle call-out is likely to be purely coincidental. Unless of course Marvel secretly knew DC’s plans all along, which is not entirely implausible given both teams’ insider knowledge. In which case, Marvel you dirty dirty birdie, you.

Then again, perhaps this whole thing is a friendly tip of the hat to a studio that appears to be finally catching its footing after so many years of stumbling. Callouts like these are not uncommon – James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water did it when it subtly acknowledged Avengers: Endgame in its trailer. Or wait, maybe that was shady too.

Anywho, this whole thing could just be one big ol’ coincidence. A very specific, timely, and ironic coincidence, but a coincidence nonetheless. We’ll let you decide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiers in theaters on Feb. 17.