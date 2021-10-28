New Art Nouveau Eternals Poster Revealed Stuns The Internet

It’s hard to imagine the hype for The Eternals getting any higher than it already is but that’s somehow just happened. While a more classically styled poster was also revealed today, it’s the other one shown off that really has fans buzzing.

Instead of showing off the actors in their physical forms, the poster features a minimalist drawn style for the actors, teasing bits and pieces of the movies on a gorgeously put-together background. Don’t just take our word for it, check out the poster in the gallery below!

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

While poster reveals are always fun, this one in particular really got fans excited for the movie. One post over on Reddit hit the front page of /r/marvelstudios with many praising the unique aesthetics presented and wishing that Marvel would do this more often.

Here is what some of them had to say:

It also seems that despite reviews for the film so far being poor, nothing is about to stop the hype train!

What do you think of this incredible poster for The Eternals? Are you excited to see the film despite the reviews? Let us know in the comments!