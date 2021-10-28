Latest Marvel’s Eternals Poster Unites The Whole Gang

We’re now just over one week away from Marvel’s next movie event hitting theaters. Much like Guardians of the Galaxy before it, Eternals is set to introduce another superhero team into the MCU who aren’t known outside of comic book fans. But to make up for the lack of brand recognition, the studio has hired some of the hottest actors around and enlisted Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao to bring them to life.

And this latest poster for the movie showcases each and every member of the Eternals family. The group consists of 10 heroes in total and they’re all present and correct on this one-sheet. So who’ve we got? From left to right, there’s Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Sersi (Gemma Chan). Check it out via the gallery below:

In a slight change of backstory from the comics, the Eternals are superpowered aliens from the planet Olympia who were created by the Celestials and tasked with guarding Earth from the Deviants millennia ago. In the present day, their enemies finally attack and the assorted immortals have to step up and protect their adopted homeworld. As revealed in a featurette, the group is split between the fighters (including Ikaris and Thena) and the thinkers (e.g. Sersi and Ajak).

Altogether, the Eternals is undoubtedly the most inclusive ensemble Marvel movie cast we’ve ever had. A couple of firsts it includes are the franchise’s first deaf hero in Makkari and the MCU’s first gay hero with Phastos, whose family will apparently be a pretty important part of the film. Eternals might be the second-longest MCU entry to date, but with a cast this large, it’s easy to understand why.

Don’t miss Eternals in theaters from November 5th.