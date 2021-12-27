Fans of The Batman are swimming in new content today after an exciting trailer was released alongside a poster for the film and a new synopsis.

The heart-pounding trailer, titled “The Bat and the Cat,” is dark, eerie, and full of tension. Fans were thrilled to see its debut this afternoon along with a fresh synopsis that comes directly from a German theater website, as ComicBook.com confirms. Though its accuracy has yet to be determined, it certainly fits the vibe of the new trailer.

The synopsis for The Batman is as follows:

“Gotham is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have long been unable to cope with. Bruce Wayne aka Batman does what he can, but also reaches his limits. The penguin has a hand in it, but he is only one in the all-encompassing swamp of the city. The appearance of his childhood friend Selina Kyle alias Catwoman creates additional emotional confusion in the angry fighter for justice.”

Warner Bros. released a different synopsis in early November, letting fans in on more about the upcoming film. As more pieces of The Batman’s puzzle come together, we’re reminded that this movie is going to put our hero up against a darkness bolder and more villainous than he’s ever seen.

The relationship between Batman and Catwoman is obviously going to be highlighted throughout the film as Batman tries to save Gotham City. For both the characters and the fans watching them, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

You can see The Batman in theaters on March 4.