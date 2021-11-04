New Plot Synopsis For The Batman Hints At Robert Pattinson’s “Raw, Intense” Portrayal
Robert Pattinson is set to hit the big screen as the tenth person to don the Caped Crusader’s recognizable garb when The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022. A new synopsis (H/T, The Direct), released by Warner Brothers, hints toward the film’s dark, neo-noir tones and provides a glimpse of what viewers can expect from Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight.
The synopsis hints toward a more nuanced portrayal of Bruce Wayne’s struggles with his double life, noting the character’s issues with “balance[ing] rage with righteousness” as he works to rid Gotham’s streets of the ne’er-do-wells that have taken over the fictional city. Previous iterations of Batman have seen the character portrayed in a variety of ways, from Adam West’s far goofier, campy take during his run as Batman in the 1960s, to Michael Keaton’s character-defining portrayal in the late 1980s.
Recent iterations of Batman have leaned into a far grittier vibe, with Christian Bale’s version of the character portraying a far more edgy version of the anti-hero. The upcoming Batman flick seems to be following along this trend, with the synopsis hinting toward Pattinson’s “raw, intense” performance as Wayne, whom it describes as a “desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”
The film’s two trailers already indicated that the film would present a far more menacing take on the popular hero. In the first trailer, which was released last year, Batman is seen viciously beating a man who stands against him. While this is in no way uncommon for the character, it is rarely displayed in such a graphic manner. In the film’s second trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, a similarly ominous version of the Caped Crusader is presented. The film also appears to follow the cues of its recent predecessors by leaning into full-blown terrorism among its villains, rather than simple kidnappings and threatening notes.
The synopsis from Warner Brothers seems to back up the hints dropped in trailers, hyping fans up for a far darker and more gritty version of Batman in the 2022 film.