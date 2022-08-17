New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.

Thankfully, some new promo art has emerged online which offers our clearest looks yet at the movie’s ensemble cast of characters, including Tenoch Huerta’s speedo-wearing merman and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, clad in a makeshift Ironheart suit. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) are also showcased in color-coded new outfits, as are Namor’s blue-skinned underlings.

Remember, the MCU is making a big change to Namor and his mythology as the character is no longer the king of Atlantis, with his underwater kingdom rechristened Talocan. Likewise, the sea-city’s aesthetic and trappings will be based off Aztec culture, as can be seen from the Talocan warriors depicted above. It’s not all change, though, as this artwork makes clear that Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) will be sporting similar costumes to what they’ve worn before.

Not spotlighted in these pieces is Angela Bassett as Ravonna. That’s despite the trailer promising that T’Challa’s mother will be much more important to proceedings this time around, in the wake of her son’s death. Others in the mix include Florence Kasumba as Ayo and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Don’t go expecting Daniel Kaluuya back as W’Kabi, though, as he’s sitting this one out.

Only a few more months to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hopefully sends out Phase Four in style when it enters theaters this Nov. 11.