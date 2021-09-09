New Black Phone Photo Reveals Ethan Hawke As The Grabber

Director Scott Derrickson is channeling a deeply rooted fear in all of us with his upcoming horror-thriller The Black Phone. The film is set to world premiere at Fantastic Fest this month, with Universal Pictures handling the theatrical release in January 2022. The premise of the film is as follows.

Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a serial killer who traps him in a soundproof basement. After finding a disconnected phone, Shaw discovers its ability to transmit the voices of the killer’s previous victims, who try to help him escape.

The movie is based on a short story of the same name by Joe Hill. Derrickson’s The Black Phone will star Mason Thames as the kidnapped child and Ethan Hawke as the kidnapper. Today, horror fans were given their first look at Hawke as the terrifying killer he’ll be portraying in the film.

New Black Phone Images Reveal Ethan Hawke In Costume As The Grabber 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Bloody Disgusting reports, we know Hawke’s character as “The Grabber” and he truly looks like the kind of thing nightmares are made of. The Grabber appears to be headed to the soundproof basement warned of in the premise, and he’s not happy. Joining Hawke in the cast are Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, Madeleine McGraw, and Jacob Mora.

Scary movie fans will know a bit more about the movie in the coming weeks after the premiere at Fantastic Fest. The film festival, taking place between September 23-30, has premiered incredible films in the past, and we suspect this year’s lineup will be no different.

For those not attending the film festival, you can anticipate seeing The Black Phone on January 28, 2022.