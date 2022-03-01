A new batch of character posters for the upcoming romantic comedy The Lost City has just dropped, ahead of the film’s release later this month.

The new images showcase some of the movie’s headlining stars, including Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, and Randy the goat are also spotlighted in the images, which coincided with an announcement of pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday.

In addition, Fandango is offering special early premiere tickets for the film at 225 select theaters for a March 19 screening, one week ahead of the movie’s wide release, according to Collider.

In the first trailer for The Lost City, the film touted much more than your typical romcom, including swashbuckling adventure amidst a backdrop of jungle and ancient ruins, and the kind of broadly-appealing humor you would expect from funny bone heavyweights like Bullock and Tatum.

The story centers around Bullocks’ Loretta Sage, a writer whose romance novel’s covers often feature a male model, Tatum’s Alan, who portrays the novels’ leading man, Dash. But when Loretta gets kidnapped by eccentric billionaire Fairfax, played by Radcliffe, Alan must prove his heroic mettle in real life.

Though the film isn’t a reboot, remake, comic book movie, or rebootquel, it does look to be taking much inspiration from films like 1984’s Romancing the Stone and others.

The Lost City comes to theaters March 25. And early screenings are available via Fandago one week earlier, on March 19.