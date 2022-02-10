Watch: ‘The Lost City’ trailer teaser hypes Super Bowl spot

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe are part of a swashbuckling adventure through ancient ruins, The Lost City, the Super Bowl teaser for which has just been released online ahead of the big game.

The Lost City teases lots of laughs, stunts, and action set pieces that could give Uncharted a run for its money, though the former gets released more than a month after the Tom Holland-helmed video game adaption.

Refreshingly, the film is not based on a previous franchise property in a movie market saturated with reboots, remakes, rebootquels, and comic book films.

The plot centers around a romantic novelist, Bullock’s Loretta Sage, kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, played by Radcliffe, who is convinced that the ancient lost city featured in one of Loretta’s books, and the legendary treasure therein, are for real. The unlikely hero who comes to Loretta’s rescue is Tatum’s Alan, whose likeness graces the book’s cover as its fictional hero, Dash.

Wanting to prove his courage in real life, Alan, who had been on Loretta’s book tour when she was kidnapped, embarks to reunite with her. The odd pair are then thrust into an epic jungle adventure and must learn to work together to survive the elements, bad guys, and to find the storied treasure before it’s lost forever.

The film also features Brad Pitt as some kind of special forces character who evidently inherited “pretty privilege” from his father, a TV-handsome weather forecaster.

The Lost City is directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from a story by Seth Gordon. It comes to theaters March 25.