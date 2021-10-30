Anthony Mackie did his best to try and deny that he was guaranteed to suit up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America before the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but as is the case when most of the franchise’s biggest stars try and deflect speculation, nobody believed him.

True to form, the last episode revolved largely around Sam inheriting his star-spangled getup, and it would be fair to say that fans went nuts. A solo movie was announced to be in active development the very same day the finale aired, but it would be another few months until the project was officially confirmed.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now taken to Instagram and revealed a much closer look at the depth and detailing on Sam’s Captain America duds, offering us a great up close and personal look at the outfit, which you can see below.

New Concept Art Offers A Great Look At Sam Wilson's Captain America 1 of 6

It hasn’t been confirmed when we can expect to see the freshly-minted Captain America make his next MCU appearance, but it’ll definitely be happening long before that standalone feature of his. Stepping into the shoes of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is a tough task, but Mackie is more than up to the job.