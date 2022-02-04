When the legendary Kenneth Branagh stepped into the role of famous detective Hercule Poirot in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, moviegoers and mystery fans were impressed. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel, Death on the Nile. And now, a new trailer gives fans a taste of what to expect when the film hits theaters.

Titled Denial, the trailer starts by giving audiences a look at several key players. Including a look at the fashionable Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, played by Gal Gadot. We also get a brief glimpse of Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort, while Branagh explains that “jealousy can kill.”

The rest of the trailer shows off the film’s setting, the S.S. Karnak, a boat making its way down the Nile river as part of an Egyptian tour. This is all set to the singing of Jazz performer Salome Otterbourne, played by Sophie Okonedo.

All the while, we get glimpses of the cast as well as several would-be murder weapons, including a four-barreled handgun, a pistol, a collection of knives, and a quick shot of someone pouring a mysterious powder into a glass of champagne.

The trailer features the tagline “The Greatest Mystery Of All Time Can Only Be Solved On The Big Screen,” referencing the film’s theatrical exclusivity.

Based on the legendary 1937 novel written by the “Queen Of Crime” (and best-selling fiction writer of all time,) Agatha Christie, 20th Century Studios, describes the film by saying:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile was originally scheduled to release on Dec. 20th, 2020. However, it was pushed back several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will now release exclusively in theaters on Feb. 11th, 2022.