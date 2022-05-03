New details on next animated ‘Witcher’ movie may have been revealed

There's a lot of new content coming from 'The Witcher' universe – and some fresh details on the next animated movie have emerged.

Back in September of last year, before Netflix’s shareholder woes, the streaming service held a global fan event called Tudum that revealed buckets of new content coming to the platform, including news of a second animated feature from The Witcher universe.

Now we’re potentially getting some new details about that particular project, courtesy of The Cosmic Circus. It should be noted, though, that this information could very well change.

Studio MRS, the company that worked on the previous Witcher animated movie Nightmare of the Wolf, will also be handling this film, which is purportedly going by the working title of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep!.

While The Cosmic Circus doesn’t have concrete plot points, there’s a distinct possibility that this film will also follow the exploits of a younger Vesemir, and that could mean we could even possibly see a young Geralt of Rivia in training.

In the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the lore in general, sirens disguise themselves as beautiful women to lure and then murder people, while their screeches are also harmful and can knock people unconscious.

Also in the works is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1200 years before the events in the first season, which will detail how the first-ever Witcher came to be. We haven’t seen much from the series yet, but the promise of Michelle Yeoh as a sword-wielding elf is more than enough to sell it to the masses.

As for season 3 of Geralt’s adventure, cameras are rolling as we speak, but Netflix hasn’t offered up a firm release date as of yet.