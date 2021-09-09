The Witcher: Blood Origin Rumored To Feature Bigger, Badder Monsters

The expansion of The Witcher franchise continues at pace on Netflix, with animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf premiering a couple of weeks back, and Henry Cavill’s second outing as Geralt of Rivia is coming to the platform on December 17th, while spinoff Blood Origin is deep into production.

Shooting recently moved to the United Kingdom having initially pitched up in Iceland, and a new report from fan site Redanian Intelligence indicates that we could be seeing bigger and badder monsters in the spinoff. Several cast members were spotted filming an action scene with a huge pole, which sounds ridiculous on paper, but indicates that the VFX team will be replacing it with a monstrous beast in post-production.

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The size of the inanimate object the crew were working with is said to be so large that it’ll dwarf the dragons and kikimores seen in Season 1 of The Witcher, so Netflix are clearly sparing no expense when it comes to a story set over a thousand years before Geralt’s adventures on the Continent.

It was only last month that Blood Origin was given an official logo, which came shortly after ten new cast members were confirmed to be joining Sophia Brown’s Éile, Laurence O’Fuarain’s Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh’s Scían, with directors Vicky Jewson and Sarah O’Gorman announced to be helming three episodes apiece. The series doesn’t have an official release date locked in as of yet, but somewhere towards the end of 2022 seems like the most likely option.