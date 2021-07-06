Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh Joins The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming spinoff of the mainline series which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, has just announced the latest addition to its already extensive cast. Michelle Yeoh, of Tomorrow Never Dies and Star Trek: Discovery fame, was confirmed earlier today by the streaming platform’s Malaysian Twitter account to have joined the project as Scían. While not much is yet known about the character, Netflix briefly describes her as the “very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves” in a world yet to be touched by man.

Indeed, for those unaware of the show’s premise, Blood Origin takes place chronologically 1,200 years prior to Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s core narrative centered around Geralt and will reveal not only how the first Witcher came to be but how the worlds of men, dwarves, elves and monsters collided. This cosmic event is dubbed the Conjunction of the Spheres and is only briefly touched upon in both the books and CD Projekt RED’s games, despite it being an integral component of later story threads.

Ultimately, Blood Origin could be Netflix’s chosen method of introducing the Wild Hunt and, by extension, Eredin. An elf obsessed with capturing Ciri due to her special lineage, Eredin is believed to be making his live-action debut during The Witcher Season 2, setting him up for a climactic clash with Ciri’s newfound ward and protector, Geralt.

Naturally, the latter show’s focus will be on its central protagonists, leaving The Witcher: Blood Origin to inform viewers of the origins of their enemy. This remains pure speculation, of course, but with any luck, fans will find out more about the upcoming series during this weekend’s WitcherCon, so stay tuned.