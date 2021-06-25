Watch: WitcherCon Teaser Promises Big Reveals For Season 2

The Witcher‘s first-ever fan convention is due to go ahead next month, bringing followers of the franchise all the latest news on Geralt of Rivia’s adventures present and future, and we now have a teaser video to whet our appetite for what’s to come.

Announced earlier this year, WitcherCon will serve as a convergence point for everything relating to Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material, including Netflix’s hit TV series of the same name. Indeed, even CD Projekt RED, the studio responsible for creating Geralt’s critically acclaimed video game escapades, will be in attendance, prompting many to suspect that the developer will have a new title to reveal at the event. Pure speculation, of course, and it’s just as likely that the company will be eager to hold off on confirming anything too early for fear of repeating the fate that befell last year’s Cyberpunk 2077.

In terms of fixtures that virtual audiences can bank on taking place, though: panels featuring cast and crew members of the aforementioned live-action show will be present to hopefully share some teasers for the upcoming season.

The first ever #WitcherCon begins July 9th! 🚪 Get ready to step through the portal and join us and @WitcherNetflix for exciting news, reveals… and a few surprises! 🔥 https://t.co/yUydv0YMY0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qiCmBd5ESt — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 25, 2021

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Last, but certainly not least, there’s a good chance viewers will get more information on Blood Origin and/or Nightmare of the Wolf. The former, a prequel series set more than 1,000 years prior to the events of The Witcher, recently entered full production, while the latter is an animated film produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. This, too, will be a spinoff and document Geralt’s earlier years as a monster hunter alongside friend and mentor, Vesemir. Nightmare of the Wolf is scheduled for release sometime this year.

WitcherCon takes place next month, July 9th. We’ll be covering all the big news as and when it breaks, so stay tuned!