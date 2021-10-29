New Details Release On Gina Carano’s First Project Since The Mandalorian

The announcement that Gina Carano would be working on a new movie with The Daily Wire made waves when it was first announced, but now we’re slowly getting details about the project. Terror on the Prairie began filming this week and The Daily Wire shared a bit of information about filming, its incoming release date, and gave us insights into what things might look like on set.

Since this is the most we’ve gotten to hear about the film since Carano flipped off the entire internet on set, it’s exciting news for fans of the ex-Mandalorian star.

Terror on the Prairie centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws. The film obviously stars Carano alongside Nick Searcy, Heath Freeman, Samaire Armstrong, comedian Tyler Fischer, and MMA fighter Cowboy Cerrone.

The film is set to be directed by Michael Polish, who was previously sued for allegedly assaulting a cast member on another film, said he’s excited to work on the project.

“Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare of breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal.”

Producer Dallas Sonnier, the mind behind Bone Tomahawk and the infamous film Run Hide Fight, talked about why they decided to film in Montana and why Carano’s original project based on the novel White Knuckle was canceled.

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms. The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

While Carano seems to constantly be embroiled in controversy, Sonnier is no stranger to it himself. Many allegations were brought up against his former studio Cinestate ranging from sexual misconduct towards female stars on sets to dangerous working conditions where stars were beaten and bloodied by actors while filming fight scenes for VFW.

While we have no idea if the action sequences in the low-budget film will get this intense, it’s obvious that all eyes are on The Daily Wire, Carano, and Sonnier right now. Especially considering their CEO stated back in September that it would be battling with “every tool at our disposal” to fight against Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees. It’s quite possible that COVID-19 may cause severe delays if much of the cast and crew are unvaccinated.

Terror on the Praire is now set for a spring 2022 release as an exclusive Daily Wire project in the US with Voltage Pictures taking on international distribution.