New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ images tease Strange meeting the Illuminati

These new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness images tease the future Sorcerer Supreme encountering the mysterious Illuminati. If you thought the MCU couldn’t deliver an even bigger event than Spider-Man: No Way Home, think again because Doctor Strange 2 is set to fully break down the doors to other realities as Benedict Cumberbatch’s mystical hero travels to other Earths. It seems like he will be encountering new allies and enemies along the way, as teased by these promo photos.

Empire has shared two exclusive new pics from the incoming sequel, which you can see in the gallery below. The first of which showcases Strange in handcuffs looking at someone unseen. It might not seem too spoilery an image, but if you look at the background it resembles the same location we got a glimpse of in the trailer, when Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is heard.

Fans are fully expecting Xavier to be a member of the Illuminati, a secret group of superhero geniuses. So this photo appears to come from the scene where Strange first encounters them, in whatever reality the Illuminati hails from. The second, meanwhile, features Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) held in transparent cells, likely imprisoned by the secretive organisation. Chavez, aka Miss America, seems to be how Strange will be able to cross dimensions in the film, thanks to her ability to create star-shaped multiversal portals.

Director Sam Raimi teased the dynamic between the pair to Empire:

“Strange is still learning about the Multiverse,” Raimi said. “And here’s a character that can actually travel through it. He’s such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts.”

Watching Strange and America bounce off each other should be a lot of fun, then, even if they’re clearly in a dire situation in these photos. Joining them on their adventures are Wong (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), with Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor likewise reprising their roles as Christine Palmer and Baron Mordo. We should also expect various variants of Strange himself to show up, too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters cinemas on May 6.