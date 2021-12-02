New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ merch has fans thinking Wanda is the villain

Ever since it was first confirmed that Disney Plus series WandaVision would tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ve been inundated with rumors and theories that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would ultimately be revealed as the villain of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.

It does make a great deal of sense, with WandaVision‘s post-credits scene finding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful character mastering the Darkhold, where she hears her children calling out to her from a reality in which they exist. Throw that onto Olsen’s admission that Wanda can travel through alternate realities at will, and she could be set to wreak some serious havoc.

A new range of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness merch has been revealed, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans are still under the impression that Wanda is going to be the big bad.

the fact that wanda isn’t here helping them fight Shuma… she really summons him to attack them 😭 pic.twitter.com/lmZLR0TOhM — ً (@furyofthegodz) December 2, 2021

I mean we all know why Wanda isn’t here don’t we 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/QWMBSR6L4c — ᱬ Lauren ᱬ Team Witch (@WandasWildSide) December 2, 2021

wanda after summoning gargantos and watching strange chavez and wong pic.twitter.com/FjY1s5sQmg — elizabeth olsen’s pr manager (@elizbcth) December 2, 2021

A new LEGO leak has given us our first look at Doctor Strange, Wanda, Wong, and America Chavez in promo art for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". Also gives us a look at the characters new costumes in LEGO form. Strange looks to be rocking a new comic accurate look! pic.twitter.com/xQcHreQO0W — The Stack (@TheStackReports) December 2, 2021

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

WHERE IS WANDA IS SHE REALLY THE VILLAIN pic.twitter.com/tFUDCe2gbp — jasmine˚✧₊⁎ || hawkeye era 🏹 (@jasluvslizzie) December 2, 2021

villain wanda is gonna be so sexy pic.twitter.com/GvNn440GQl — ‏ً (@chaoswandas) December 2, 2021

YESSSS LOOK AT HER. VILLAIN WANDA IS COMING pic.twitter.com/LfzzYpZLL5 — sabrina ४ ☃️ hawkeye spoilers (@visiondarling) December 2, 2021

Wanda villain is what i live forrr https://t.co/fSbxKMJkve — SELENA's TRASH II RED Taylor's version🧣 (@taypinkdream) December 2, 2021

Given the title and premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, literally anything can happen in Sam Raimi’s comic book blockbuster. That being said, it’s hard to ignore all of the signs pointing towards Wanda being the catalyst for what’s about to unfold, but we should have a much better idea of how it’s all coming together once Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released.