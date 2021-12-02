New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ merch has fans thinking Wanda is the villain
Ever since it was first confirmed that Disney Plus series WandaVision would tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ve been inundated with rumors and theories that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would ultimately be revealed as the villain of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.
It does make a great deal of sense, with WandaVision‘s post-credits scene finding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful character mastering the Darkhold, where she hears her children calling out to her from a reality in which they exist. Throw that onto Olsen’s admission that Wanda can travel through alternate realities at will, and she could be set to wreak some serious havoc.
A new range of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness merch has been revealed, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans are still under the impression that Wanda is going to be the big bad.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Given the title and premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, literally anything can happen in Sam Raimi’s comic book blockbuster. That being said, it’s hard to ignore all of the signs pointing towards Wanda being the catalyst for what’s about to unfold, but we should have a much better idea of how it’s all coming together once Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released.