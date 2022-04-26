New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ poster is a mind-bending masterpiece

A new poster for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a beautiful one-sheet showcasing the upcoming sequel.

One of the major criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dating back a long time is the relatively bland posters released for the franchise’s superhero blockbusters, which tend to focus a little too heavily on the “floating head” template. Thankfully, the team behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn’t get that memo.

As befitting the boldest, darkest, and most insane entry in the series yet, the various one-sheets to have been revealed so far have thrown artistic caution to the wind in an effort to deliver artwork that matches the mind-melting and reality-warping tone we’re all expecting to seep out of Sam Raimi’s hotly-anticipated return to the comic book genre.

An exclusive poster for The El Capitan Theater has continued that trend, and you can check out the stunning new poster for Multiverse of Madness below.

It’s about time the MCU started putting some serious effort into promoting its projects from a purely visual level, even if it’s admittedly not going to change anyone’s mind about whether or not they’re going to check out the latest effort from the most popular and commercially successful property in history.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the ideal time to make the marketing as weird and wonderful as the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing, though, and we’re glad to see Marvel gifting us with art that definitely fits the tone and vibe of the horror-infused magical adventure.

The El Capitan’s effort is something you’d happily hang up on your wall, something that can’t be said about Marvel too often.